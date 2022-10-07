(The Center Square) – Four Virginia communities will receive about $847,000 in state grants to restore and redevelop brownfield sites to make them more attractive for economic development projects.
More than $316,000 will help Bedford redevelop the former Winoa USA plant, nearly $108,000 will go to Patrick County to work on the former Pioneer Hospital property, another $300,000 will support efforts in Saltville to redevelop the Saltville Town Shop and nearly $123,000 will help redevelop the Marion Intermediate School in Smyth County.
The money was awarded through the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund, which provides grants and loans to local governments to address environmental problems or other obstacles in brownfields that could be a barrier to their reuse.
“The Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund is a powerful economic development tool that gives localities the resources they need to redevelop and return sites to productive use for economic development opportunities,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “These revitalization projects are critical to strengthen rural Virginia’s business portfolio and overall competitiveness, and we are thrilled to support the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County in this endeavor.”
Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles said these grants are vital to bringing back jobs and generating revenue.
“These projects show the ability of the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund to help resolve environmental issues and provide for economic development that is vital to these communities in bringing back jobs and tax revenue,” Voyles said in a statement. “To date, 34 remediation grants of up to $500,000 have been awarded to redevelopment projects which have provided lasting positive environmental impacts and improved the quality of life for Virginia residents.”
The program is administered by the Virginia Resources Authority. It is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality.