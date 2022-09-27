(The Center Square) – A food manufacturer is investing $110,000 to expand its operations in Fauquier County, Virginia and will receive state-funded support through a government-run job training program.
Evermade Foods, which provides prepared meals at grocery stores and through subscription services, is increasing its manufacturing to keep up with customer demand. The location, at 6775 Kennedy Road in Warrenton, expects to hire 46 new workers. The company’s investment will also help it introduce a new product line of grab-and-go products.
“When we decided to expand our footprint with a new company Virginia was a logical choice for us, as we already had experience dealing with local and state entities,” Evermade Foods CEO Rachelle Slotnick said in a statement. “We chose Fauquier County due to development opportunities and availability of new commercial space. Virginia has provided us with a stable workforce, excellent transportation for receiving and distribution of products throughout the mid-Atlantic, and a great relationship with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fauquier County. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with the community at large as we continue to grow and expand in Fauquier County.”
The government will provide Evermade Foods with a free job creation service, which is funded through state tax dollars – Virginia Jobs and Investment Program. The program will help the company recruit and train employees to reduce the cost incurred on the business. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fauquier County to incentivize the investment, according to the governor’s office.
“Since day one, we’ve been working to foster 10,000 new start-up businesses in the Commonwealth and we are thrilled to celebrate the rapid growth of Evermade Foods, an exemplary Virginia start-up that is making a name for itself in the Commonwealth’s thriving food and beverage processing industry,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “Our large and diverse ecosystem in this sector ensures partners and suppliers, warehousing, and a sophisticated transportation infrastructure to move products to market quickly. We look forward to supporting the company’s continued success in Fauquier County.”
Virginia competed with North Carolina and Texas to secure the investment in the commonwealth.