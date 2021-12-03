(The Center Square) – A recount for the 85th District of the Virginia House of Delegates is now underway following a petition from incumbent Democrat Del. Alex Askew, D-Virginia Beach, who lost his seat by 127 votes, according to the official certified results.
The certified results showed Askew coming within less than a half of a percentage point of Republican Delegate-elect Karen Greenhalgh. Although state law does not automatically recount votes, it guarantees any election decided by 1% or less will be recounted upon the request of the losing candidate. The law also guarantees the state will cover the costs of a recount when the loss is within half of a percentage point.
“Voting is a privilege, and we must honor every person who came out and exercised one of our most fundamental rights by ensuring that each vote is properly accounted for,” Askew said in a statement when he filed a petition for a recount.
The 85th District is one of two races in which votes will be recounted. The other race, the 91st House District, will begin its recount next week. This race was more narrow: the certified results showed Republican Delegate-elect A.C. Cordoza defeating incumbent Democrat Del. Martha Mulger, D-Hampton, by only 94 votes, 49.36% to 49.03%.
November’s elections, according to the certified votes, give Republicans a narrow 52-48 majority in the chamber after flipping seven seats. The recounts will decide whether Republicans maintain a majority control or whether the chamber is split 50-50.
Republican leadership has been optimistic they will keep both seats. Recounts in the commonwealth rarely result in a change in the winner.
“Based on our past experience with recounts and what we saw on the ground prior to certification, we’re confident that 52 Republicans will be seated when the new General Assembly convenes in January,” Garren Shipley, a spokesperson for the House Republicans, told The Center Square when the recount petitions were announced.
If the certified results stay unchanged, the Republican victory will end a short two-year Democratic majority in the chamber and shift an eight-year trend of Democrats gaining seats in the House.
Republicans also took all three statewide races in the 2021 elections with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, Lt. Governor-elect Winsome Sears and Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares beating their Democratic opponents.
The Senate did not hold elections in 2021. The next state Senate elections will be in 2024. Democrats currently hold a two-seat majority in the chamber.