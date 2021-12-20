(The Center Square) – Voters in Virginia’s 89th House of Delegates District will choose their next representative in a special election scheduled for Jan. 11, House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, announced.
The seat became open after Del. Jay Jones, D-Norfolk, announced he would step down from his seat Dec. 31. The filing deadline for prospective candidates is Dec. 22 at 5 p.m.
“After receiving Delegate Jones’ resignation letter, I have officially started the process to fill his seat in the House of Delegates,” Filler-Corn said in a statement. “I am taking the necessary steps to hold this special election in a timely manner to ensure that the 89th district is represented during the 2022 General Assembly Session. Jay Jones has been an incredible leader for his community and has served with distinction during his time in the House. We thank him for his service to the Commonwealth and wish him and his growing family the best as they begin a new chapter in their lives.”
Jones made his announcement to step down from his seat after news that his wife had become pregnant with their first child. In a letter to his constituents, Jones said he was stepping down so he could put his family first.
“I want to put my family first and be the best dad and the most supportive and present husband that I can possibly be,” Jones said. “Serving in the House has been the experience of a lifetime – I have forged relationships that I will cherish forever. I’ve long talked about our capacity to rise to meet the moment in front of us and I know in my heart that this is the right decision for me at this point in time.”
Jones will continue to practice law as an attorney.
Earlier this year, Jones launched an unsuccessful campaign to win the Democratic primary for attorney general. He lost to incumbent Attorney General Mark Herring in the primary who was unseated by Republican Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares.