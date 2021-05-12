(The Center Square) – The federal government will award the Commonwealth of Virginia and local governments money related to the costs of damages from winter storms in mid-February, President Joe Biden announced.
Biden declared a major disaster for severe weather storms that happened between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13. Federal assistance will be available for the state, tribal and local recovery efforts related to the storms.
Funding is also available to some private nonprofits for the cost of emergency work and repair or replacement of facilities.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures for the entire commonwealth. The state is also eligible for funding for hazard mitigation measures.
The following localities are eligible: Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Campbell, Caroline, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Essex, Floyd, Franklin, Goochland, Greensville, Halifax, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Louisa, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Middlesex, New Kent, Northumberland, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Powhatan, Prince Edward, Prince George and Richmond.
Other localities could be included if requested by Virginia or if damage assessments warrant it.