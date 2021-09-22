(The Center Square) – The federal government awarded Virginia more than $4 million in affordable housing grants and more than $9 million in grants for airports, according to statements issued by Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.
Nearly $4.01 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will support various affordable housing projects in the commonwealth. The largest grant of more than $1.6 million will go to the Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program, which tries to reduce the amount of homeless youths.
Other grants include more than $1.3 million for the Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority, which will fund fee adjustments for public housing agencies that need more funding for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Nearly a half of a million dollars will go to the Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority to provide funds for tenant protection vouchers.
“These federal dollars will help Virginians access safe and affordable housing as our Commonwealth continues to build back better,” the senators said in a joint statement. “We are glad to see this funding go toward helping Virginians in need.”
The senators also announced nearly $9.6 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Transportation for two airport projects. The funding does not require the usual 10% local match because of a provision in the American Rescue Plan.
“Investment in our Commonwealth’s infrastructure makes life easier for every Virginian,” they said. “We are excited to see this funding go towards making improvements to our airports as travel restrictions begin to ease following the COVID-19 pandemic.”
More than $5.6 million will go to the Virginia Tech Montgomery Executive Airport and nearly $4 million will go to the Leesburg Executive Airport.