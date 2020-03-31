(The Center Square) – The federal government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package allocates $350 billion for forgivable small business loans, and some business groups believe this will help keep Virginia small businesses afloat.
The spread of COVID-19 has led to Virginia to enact strict restrictions on certain businesses. Many have been forced to temporarily shut down or offer scaled-back services.
Under the Paycheck Protection Program in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a small business, which is usually classified as a business that employs 500 or fewer people, is eligible for forgivable loans. A business can borrow 250 percent of its average monthly payroll expenses, up to $10 million.
Expenses that cover payroll, existing interest payments on mortgages, rent payments, leases and utility service agreements are eligible to be forgiven. The loans can be used on other expenses, but those expenses would not be forgiven.
“In many cases, the loans will be critical for businesses to remain viable,” Virginia Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Barry DuVal told The Center Square.
“This program provides vital assistance to our most vulnerable businesses in Virginia and creates additional incentives for businesses to retain their employees and support our small business workforce,” DuVal said in an email. “The CARES Act also directly supports small businesses by dedicating $17 billion to pay principal, interest, and fees on all existing SBA loan products ... for the next six months.”
Nicole Riley, the Virginia state director for the National Federation of Independent Business, agreed that the loans will be helpful. She said the country is in unprecedented territory and it is possible these loans will help a lot of small businesses survive. Even successful businesses that never had to lay off employees might have been forced to do so without this aid, she said.
Riley said these loans can help businesses in the short term and allow everyone move back to normal when the crisis is over.
Although they think these loans will help, DuVal and Riley said state government should help businesses further by delaying legislation they believe hurts businesses in a vulnerable time, including legislation to raise the minimum wage.
Riley also said legislation to allow public sector collective bargaining if localities vote to permit it would harm small businesses that likely would be forced to pay higher taxes as a result.
Chris Edwards, the director of tax policy studies at the libertarian Cato Institute, raised concerns about the approach of the federal government and state governments.
Edwards told The Center Square these loans are practically grants because the government will forgive many of them. He said the costs will be added to the $23 trillion debt taxpayers ultimately will need to pay back.
Businesses, Edwards said, could be closed for months and there could be more waves of COVID-19. He said the government needs to properly manage health and economic concerns, but it is not putting enough focus on the economic concerns.
Edwards said the government should be focused on ways to get these businesses back to running in a safe way. Restrictions, such as a 10-person limit for a business, he said, is better than forcing them to close completely.
The CARES Act is designed to fund measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and to relieve some of the economic burdens it has caused for businesses, individuals and state and local governments.
