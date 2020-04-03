(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a hiring freeze and directed the heads of state agencies to reduce spending because of an expected revenue shortfall caused by the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northam said during a news conference Friday that Virginia will end all discretionary spending for the rest of the fiscal year and agencies should prepare for budget cuts in the next budget cycle, which starts July 1. He said Virginia will have significant shortfalls in expected tax revenue and will have additional liabilities because of increased aid to Virginians and investments in hospital space and personal protective equipment.
The governor said that the $2 trillion relief package and other forms of federal aid will help the commonwealth, but they will not cover all of its needs. He said the government must re-examine funding that was planned for new initiatives and rearrange its priorities.
“We’re facing a recession and the uncertainty that this unprecedented situation will have major impacts on our state budget – both the budget we are currently operating under and the new one that begins on July 1,” Northam said. “We can expect to have significantly less revenue than even our most pessimistic forecast.”
Northam maintained some optimism, saying Virginia was in a good financial position before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he is confident the state will manage the situation responsibly.
Last month, the Virginia General Assembly passed a $135 billion biennial budget that included 16 tax increases and a 20 percent spending increase. It was based on revenue forecasts that did not account for the COVID-19 pandemic. Several Senate Republicans sought to postpone a vote until forecasts were re-evaluated, but Democratic leadership held a vote, regardless.
Republicans called for a hiring freeze two weeks ago and have been urging the governor to veto or amend tax increases and regulations that could strain businesses during this crisis.
"We know the situation is going to be bad,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Woodstock, told The Center Square in an email. “Governor Northam has instituted a hiring freeze across state government and some local governments have already been forced to furlough employees. Businesses are laying off workers at a dizzying rate, and it’s only going to get worse if the package of bills including new and higher taxes and additional costs and burdens on business are enacted."
Several Senate Republicans sent a letter to Northam with similar concerns.
“Legislation approved during the regular session that increased taxes or fees, added regulation, or placed new limits on free commerce and economic growth should either be vetoed or amended with a re-enactment clause,” Senate Republicans wrote. “Additionally, the Department of Taxation should act to replicate the decisions related to filing deadlines, penalties and interest made by the Internal Revenue Service.”
Democratic leadership in both chambers did not respond to requests for comment from The Center Square.
In an analysis published Thursday, experts at Pew warned states would see a significant drop in expected revenue because of COVID-19’s economic impact. Income tax will be lower than expected because fewer people will be working, sales tax will be lower than expected because people are buying fewer goods and businesses are closed or restricted, and business taxes will be lower because of businesses being closed or restricted.
Some minor sources of revenue also could be impacted, such as gas-tax revenue in the short term because people will be driving less, Mark Robyn, a senior officer for state fiscal health at Pew and one of the authors of the analysis, told The Center Square.
The Virginia General Assembly passed legislation to increase the state’s gas tax by 10 cents over the course of two years to fund proposed transportation projects.
Robyn said states will have to keep monitoring their budgets going forward because there is a lot of uncertainty about the continued economic effects of the pandemic. He encouraged states to provide more frequent updates, such as special sessions to address ongoing changes, and to develop models for how the state would perform under different scenarios so they are prepared for whatever happens.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Virginia has 2,012 COVID-19 cases, 312 total hospitalizations and 46 deaths, according to the most-recent numbers from the Virginia Department of Health. The U.S. has nearly 273,000 cases and at least 7,005 deaths.