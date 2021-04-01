(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed bills to extend eviction protections during the COVID-19 pandemic and to put more funding into healthcare options for low-income Virginians.
House Bill 1889 will extend certain eviction protections until July 1, 2022, which were originally set to expire July 1, 2021. The rules require a landlord to wait 14 days before issuing a written notice that a tenant failed to pay rent and the landlord intends to terminate the agreement.
Landlords who have more than four dwelling units or at least a 10% interest in more than four dwelling units will still have to offer a payment plan to a tenant before he or she can be evicted. The tenant will be required to pay the total amount due in equal monthly installments over a six-month period.
The governor also signed House Bill 2332 to create the Commonwealth Health Reinsurance Program. The program is designed to stabilize premiums in health benefit plans with the goal being to decrease them by 20%. The program is contingent on receiving federal approval through a state innovation waiver. It would be funded through the waiver and state money.
According to the fiscal impact statement, this could cost the state between $20.4 to $27.5 million for a 10% reduction in premiums and between $65.4 million and $83.4 million for a 20% reduction.
Northam also signed legislation to require employers to home health workers and prohibits employers from taking retaliatory actions against employees who use leave.