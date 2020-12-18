(The Center Square) – Public school enrollment in this pandemic-riddled school year has dropped about 3.5% in Virginia, which could create a funding challenge for schools that Gov. Ralph Northam is trying to solve through a budget amendment.
To help curb the spread of COVID-19, Northam established statewide restrictions Virginia classrooms that made it impractical for schools to provide in-person learning five days per week. Some school districts have opted for entirely virtual learning, and others have opted for hybrid learning, which combines in-person classes and virtual learning.
About 25% of the state's enrollment decline is from kindergarten-aged children because parents chose to defer enrollment for another year, Charles Pyle, the director of media relations for the Virginia Department of Education, told The Center Square.
Some parents also have chosen to enroll their children in alternative education options during the pandemic, contributing to the enrollment decline. In total, about 45,000 fewer children were enrolled in public schools this fall compared with last year.
“We believe the decline in enrollment is temporary, and that most of these children will enroll in the public schools or re-enroll once the pandemic is over and schools are fully open,” Pyle said.
Most school funding is determined on a per-pupil basis, which means the enrollment decline would cause a decrease in the amount of funding each school receives. The Virginia Department of Education estimated the enrollment dip would cause a $201.2 million decrease in state funding for schools in fiscal year 2021 and a $202.9 million decrease in fiscal year 2022.
“Both the Virginia Department of Education and the state Board of Education recommend that the commonwealth’s 132 school districts be held harmless for these temporary declines in enrollment,” Pyle said.
In an address to lawmakers this week, Northam proposed a budget amendment that would allocate about $500 million to public education over the next two years to offset any funding losses caused by the enrollment decline. He said the money would help schools get through the temporary drop until enrollment numbers are back up.
Some Republican lawmakers, however, have suggested a different approach: providing assistance to parents.
"The amount of failing grades in our K-12 schools have skyrocketed,” House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, said in a statement. “Children trapped in endless Zoom meetings aren’t just failing to learn – they’re losing hope. The Governor has proposed no funding to help parents get the technology or other assistance their children need to succeed in virtual schools.”
The free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy has encouraged the state to provide funding to support families that have chosen to homeschool their children or place them in private education options rather than use all the proposed funding for public schools.
“Schools should have been open through the fall for those students preferring or [needing] in-person instruction,” Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the institute, told The Center Square. “Where it did happen, in private systems such as Hanover and many private schools, it proved quite safe. Where it did happen, it was incredibly safe in the lower grades, with some problems at the high school level. The long-term impact of the failed virtual experience will be uniformly bad.”
Mike McShane, the director of national research at EdChoice, a nonprofit school-choice organization, made a similar recommendation.
“Families are suffering right now and need help,” McShane told The Center Square. “It is not time for turf wars. We need to do right by students and help find the learning environment that works best for them.”