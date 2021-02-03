(The Center Square) – Legislation that would eliminate two coal subsidy programs and other pieces of legislation passed a hurdle on Tuesday by advancing through a Virginia Senate committee.
Senate Bill 1252 would sunset two coal subsidy programs as the commonwealth continues to move away from carbon-emitting energy sources in favor of cleaner green-energy alternatives. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Dale City advanced through the Finance and Appropriations Committee on a 13-2 vote. Similar legislation has already passed in the House of Delegates.
The legislation would halt the Coal Employment and Production Incentive Tax Credit and Coalfield Employment Enhancement Tax Credit beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Credits earned before that date could still be claimed, up to $1 million annually.
According to a review by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, tax credits for the coal industry cost the state $21 million in gross domestic product and $5 million of personal income between 2010 and 2018. Coal mining companies and electricity generators saved about $291.5 during this time period.
This bill is part of an effort to move the commonwealth away from carbon-producing energy sources, such as coal. Legislation already in effect requires Dominion Energy to produce 100% of its energy from renewable sources by 3045 and for Appalachian Power to do the same by 2050. Lawmakers are also considering bills to speed up the process.
Although Democrats say the move to green energy will be beneficial for the economy and the environment, the overall pushes have received criticism from Republicans and free-market groups that warn it could increase energy costs and make Virginia’s energy sector less competitive with its neighbors.
The committee also advanced legislation that would enact the Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back program, also known as G3, which would provide financial assistance for low- and middle-income Virginians for two-year educational institutions in high-demand fields. Senate Bill 1405, sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, advanced unanimously with bipartisan support.
Legislation that would have expanded sick leave protections to include sick family members failed to advance after the patron requested it be stricken from the docket. The legislation had received fierce opposition from members of the business community who warned it would add additional burdens to businesses at a time when they are struggling to keep their doors open.
The committee also advanced Senate Bill 1261, which would expand the court of appeals from 11 members to 17 members with an 11-5 vote. The effort has received opposition from Republican leaders who claim it’s a Democratic attempt to pack the courts. The committee also advanced legislation that would repeal most of the state’s mandatory minimum sentences. The legislation received support from Democrats who say it will grant more flexibility to judges and opposition from Republicans who say it is a soft-on-crime approach.