(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamp benefits will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through June, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services.
“Virginia’s SNAP program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month,” the VDSS said in a statement.
Individuals and families who receive food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will automatically receive the funding on their Electronic Benefits Transfer cards on Thursday.
An individual receiving food stamps for a household size of one person will receive $250. A household of two will receive $459, a household of three will receive $658 and a household of four will receive $835. The numbers gradually increase up to a family of eight, which would receive $1,504. Any additional person higher than eight will add another $188 to their total SNAP benefits.
Virginia residents continue to receive the higher benefits because of a public health emergency declaration, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government grants an extension of the emergency benefits on a month-to-month basis.
Although unemployment rates increased during the pandemic, the rates have consistently gone down in recent months. Virginia only has a 3% unemployment rate.