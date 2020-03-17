(The Center Square) – Hours after urging businesses such as bars and restaurants to impose a 10-person gathering limit Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver issued a public health emergency declaration mandating it.
The order gives law enforcement the ability to enforce a ban of no more than 10 patrons in restaurants, fitness centers and theaters. Failure to comply could result in the immediate suspension of a business' permit, the order said.
“I hope that everyone will have the common sense to stay home tonight and in the days ahead,” Northam said in a statement. “This order will ensure that state and local officials have the tools they need to keep people safe."
The order is in effect immediately and will remain in effect until it is amended or rescinded.
As of Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health reported 67 positive COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by a novel coronavirus. The disease has caused at least 100 deaths in the U.S.
COVID-19 symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and difficulty breathing.
Most people who have it develop only mild symptoms. But some people, usually the elderly and those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia, which can be fatal.