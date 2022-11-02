(The Center Square) – As both Democrats and Republicans try to secure a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, two key Virginia congressional races could help determine the final result.
Advance voting has begun in the commonwealth as the candidates continue to make last-minute pitches to voters before Election Day.
Democrats currently have a narrow eight-seat majority in the House, but with every seat up for election conclusion Nov. 8, Republicans hope momentum will carry them to enough victories to flip control. Most analysts and election models are projecting Republicans will be able to win enough seats to have a majority.
Virginia’s 2nd District appears to be the Republicans’ best opportunity to pick up a seat in the commonwealth with Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria facing a challenge from Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Hanover. The second best opportunity for Republicans appears to be the state’s 7th District, in which Rep. Abigail Spanberger is facing a challenge from Republican Prince William County Supervisor Yesli Vega.
Luria often toes the party line and has voted with President Joe Biden’s policy agenda about 99% of the time and only voted with former President Donald Trump 11% of the time, according to data compiled by the election analysis website FiveThirtyEight. She is the only vulnerable Democrat serving on the Jan. 6 House investigation committee, she supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour and she cosponsored a bill to enact a federal assault weapons ban.
During her tenure, she has veered from her party slightly on foreign policy, opposing a resolution that would have repealed the authorization of the use of force in Iraq. She was the only Democrat to oppose the resolution. Luria also took donations from defense contractors and tobacco companies despite pledging to never accept money from political action committees.
As a state senator, her opponent Kiggans, supported the recent state budget plan that lowered a variety of taxes. She also supported legislation to expand school choice through lab schools and expand parental choice through a bill that allows parents to opt their children out of sexually explicit material in the public school curriculum.
Spanberger had a stronger alignment with Biden, voting with him on 100% of issues, according to the FiveThirtyEight data. She also voted with Trump fewer times than Luria, only 8.7% of the time. She has also supported a federal assault weapons ban and has supported government regulations that are meant to curb climate change.
Vega has been critical of Democratic policies, which she has alleged caused the rise of inflation and the lowering of education standards. She has campaigned as being a candidate who can put a check on the status quo by pushing against government overreach and reducing inflation by constraining government spending.
Virginia’s congressional delegation has seven Democrats and four Republicans. According to the Cook Partisan Voting Index, Republicans have a slight edge in both the 2nd and 7th districts when it comes to party makeup.