(The Center Square) – With Virginia’s gubernatorial election just one day away, education policy and parental involvement in education have remained one of the top issues for candidates and for voters.
According to an Emerson College poll, education is the most important issue for likely voters in the election with jobs and COVID-19 placing second and third, respectively. Both Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin and Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe have tried to make their case to parents, but, to date, Youngkin has a solid lead with parents who have children in K-12 education and most polls show the race at a virtual tie among all likely voters.
The Youngkin campaign has jumped on a comment McAuliffe made during a debate, in which he said “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” The Youngkin campaign has run advertisements highlighting the comment and the candidate frequently references the quote during his campaign rallies. Youngkin has said he would stand up for parents and support their role in their children’s education.
McAuliffe did not walk back on his comments, but has accused Youngkin of taking them out of context, arguing the comments were in reference to legislation he vetoed as governor. The legislation McAuliffe was referencing would have required teachers to notify parents if course material had any sexually explicit content. If a parent objected to that content, the teacher would be required to offer that parent’s child an alternative assignment, but the bill would not require the teacher to alter the curriculum for other students. McAuliffe has said the curriculum should be decided by the state Board of Education and local school boards.
On education, McAuliffe has also turned to the offensive, criticizing Youngkin for running an advertisement in which a Fairfax mother named Laura Murphy said her son was given a reading assignment for a book that contained explicit material. Although Murphy did not give the title of the book in the advertisement, she made headlines several years ago when she objected to content in “Beloved” by Toni Morrison. The book won a Pulitzer Prize for its account of slavery, but also includes sexually graphic scenes, including bestiality. McAuliffe accused the advertisement of being a racist dog whistle because it was written by a black author.
Murphy’s activism helped inspire the parental notification legislation that McAuliffe vetoed. But in response, Youngkin noted the legislation was bipartisan and dismissed the accusation of racism by pointing out that 14 House Democrats, including 11 members of the Black Caucus, voted in favor of the legislation. Youngkin has said he would sign the parental notification bill that McAuliffe vetoed if he were governor.
Both candidates have said they would increase investments in public schools. Youngkin has said he would expand school choice options for parents and students. As governor, McAuliffe vetoed bills that would have expanded school choice options.
The election will be Tuesday. The polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Any person who is in line by the 7 p.m. deadline will be able to cast a ballot.