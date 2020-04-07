(The Center Square) – Virginia’s public-pension system, which relies partially on investments in the stock market, could lose billions of dollars in value after the stock-market crash associated with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The specific impact of the current economic drought will depend on the length of the downturn and how much the market loses.
The Virginia Retirement System will be affected by market conditions, O’Kelly E. McWilliams III, chairman of the VRS Board of Trustees, said in a statement. However, the losses cannot be judged solely by S&P Index numbers, McWilliams said.
“VRS is a long-term investor with a long planning horizon,” McWilliams said. “The portfolio is highly diversified to help mitigate significant market downturns, thus the reason we are not 100 [percent] invested in equities or the S&P, but instead have other investments, such as bonds and real estate. Further, we diversify in order to avoid all of our assets behaving the same way at the same time.”
According to a Pew analysis of 2017 data, Virginia’s pension system was about 77 percent funded, which puts the commonwealth in the top half but outside of the top third of states for liabilities funded.
The most-recent numbers, calculated in June 2019, show $23.4 billion in unfunded liabilities, for which local governments and the state share the costs, Jeanne Chenault, the VRS director of public relations, told The Center Square in an email.
Chenault did not say how much money the system has lost from the current economic drought and would not estimate how the economic impact of COVID-19 would affect the pension system monetarily. However, a stress test conducted by VRS based on 2017 liability numbers found the system is less prepared than it was going into the Great Recession and an economic drought at similar levels likely would add billions of dollars to unfunded liabilities.
According to Pew, underfunded pensions lead to significantly higher costs over time and has forced some states to increase contribution rates or pull funding away from other priorities.
Chenault said employee contribution rates are determined by actuarial valuations completed biennially; the next valuation will be completed by June 30, 2021, and will be recognized in 2023 and 2024 contribution rates. She said the rates are based on investment gains and losses over the course of five years, rather than being affected by short-term losses.
Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square that poor decision making by the VRS at this time could cause long-term problems for pension plans.
“The investment managers at VRS are the highest-paid state employees ... so the onus is on them to prove their worth,” Haner said. “This is where bad decisions today will reverberate for a decade. This is the possible long-term pain from COVID-19.”
VRS is a private entity contracted by the state to administer pension plans and other benefits.
McWilliams said the payment of benefits to members will not be affected by the market despite the short-term impacts it will have. He said VRS is confident the asset-allocation is appropriate for long-term expectations for the fund.