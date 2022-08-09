(The Center Square) – As the country heads into a recession, pension programs such as the Virginia Retirement System could see an increase in unfunded liabilities and may need to be bailed out by the taxpayers.
To maintain adequate funding, the VRS requires decent returns on investment, but poor market conditions, such as the negative economic growth in the last two quarters, could threaten its funding stability. If the pension program cannot sustain itself, the General Assembly may need to turn to the taxpayers to make good on its obligations or it will need to extract more money from employees.
“Your promises are still your promises,” Leonard Gilroy, a vice president at the libertarian Reason Foundation told The Center Square.
Funding for the VRS system became shaky during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made it a priority during the budget negotiations earlier this year. A budget deal guaranteed $750 million worth of funding for the VRS to offset unfunded liabilities to prevent workers from needing to pay more into the system. It included another $250,000 in potential funding, which was dependent on state revenues.
Gillroy said the pension system often follows the dips and rises of the economy. In 2001, the pension system was fully funded, but “they have not stayed there,” he noted.
The VRS was 100.7% funded at the close of the 2001 fiscal year, but dropped to less than 85% funded at the close of 2002. The funding saw minor fluctuations between 2002 and 2006, but then jumped back up to 94.5% funding at the close of 2007. However, when the Great Recession hit, the percentage of the VRS that was funded began to plummet.
At the close of 2008, the VRS was only 82.7% funded and at the close of 2009, it dropped to 60.1%. Although that percentage steadily increased over the next decade, it finished Fiscal Year 2019 at about 78% and Fiscal Year 2020 at about 75%. Reason estimates that it made another jump in 2021 to about 94% in 2021 and projects a fall in 2022 to about 84%.
Gillroy said that the VRS has not yet recovered from the Great Recession, despite positive economic growth for about a decade. He warned if economic growth remains poor, the system will likely continue to have negative returns, which means it may need to turn to the taxpayers for funding.
Although Gilroy noted the VRS made improvements on its pension plans in recent years, he said those changes often take decades to make a difference because older workers are still on the older plans.
A spokesperson for the VRS declined to comment.