(The Center Square) – More than 1.7 million early in-person and mail-in ballots have been cast for the Nov. 3 election in Virginia, more than three times higher than early voting in all of the 2016 election.
As of Friday, more than 1 million voters have cast early in-person ballots and more than 678,000 people have sent in mail-in ballots. Gov. Ralph Northam has encouraged early voting to reduce crowding and long lines at socially distanced polling stations on Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Although Northam has eased requirements for absentee voting, allowing anyone to cast a ballot through the mail, President Donald Trump and some Virginia Republican lawmakers have questioned the security of mail-in voting.
Although the use of mail-in ballots has increased, many Virginians are opting to vote in person, which has created long lines in some areas more than a week before the election. In Fairfax County, some voters have had to wait as long as two hours to cast a ballot.
The influx of mail-in ballots also could prevent voters from knowing the results of close elections on Election Night.
Jessica Bowman, the deputy commissioner for the Virginia Department of Elections, told The Center Square that localities can begin pre-processing absentee ballots before Election Day. However, she said a new state law will allow votes to be counted if they are postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by noon Nov. 6.
“So counting will continue after Election Day,” Bowman said.
The Virginia Department of Elections lists early voting locations for each county on its website. Virginians also can request an absentee ballot on the website.
Voters can drop off absentee ballots at any local registrar's office and voter satellite offices on or before Election Day and at polling places on Election Day. The department's website also provides details on these locations.
Under new Virginia law, voters will not need to provide identification to vote but will have to sign a document under oath that says they are who they say they are. For November's election, Virginia also has waived the witness-signature requirement for absentee voting.