(The Center Square) – The most recent draft of the federal budget bill would give Virginia nearly $135 million in federal funding, according to the proposal released by the Senate Appropriations Committee.
“I’m proud to have worked to secure these investments for communities all throughout Virginia,” Sen. Mark Warner from Virginia said in a statement.
“By propelling impactful local projects, these dedicated federal dollars will further build on the progress we’ve made through the bipartisan infrastructure law and the many rounds of COVID-19 relief funding authorized by Congress,” Warner said. “I look forward to seeing these diverse projects generate jobs, support Virginia’s tourism economy, make neighborhoods safer, and bring communities together.”
Some of the highest funding priorities will be in Hampton Roads. The bill includes about $30 million for the Army Corps of Engineers to support the Craney Island Eastward Expansion in Portsmouth. Another $25 million would go to the Army Corps of Engineers’ Beneficial Use Pilot Project on Tangier Island.
In central Virginia, the Army Corps of Engineers would get nearly $10.7 million for operations and maintenance along the James River Channel in Richmond. In southwest and southside Virginia, about $7 million would support a highway project in Buchanan County.
The plan includes several million dollars for projects in northern Virginia. This includes $2 million for homeless shelters in Prince William County and nearly $1.9 million for Lake Jackson’s dam rehabilitation in Prince William County. Nearly $2 million will support Tutors to Teachers at George Mason University in Fairfax. More than $900,000 will support the Mental Health Counselors for Rural Virginia program at Shenandoah University in Winchester.
“The annual budget is always an important opportunity to fight for Virginia priorities and America’s leadership around the world – and I’m pleased with how that effort is shaping up for the upcoming Fiscal Year,” Sen. Tim Kaine from Virginia said in a statement.
“I will keep fighting to keep the many critical components of these bills intact as we get this budget across the finish line,” Kaine added, "from keeping Virginia communities safe from gun violence, COVID, and future health crises; to addressing food insecurity and the root causes of migration.”
Other regional projects will also affect the commonwealth.
The proposal includes about $200 million for the Appalachian Regional Commission and $7 million for the Southwest Crescent Regional Commission. The funding is meant to provide economic development for those areas.
Another $150 million will go to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which provides public transit, such as buses and trains, in the Washington, D.C. metro area. The regional transit extends into parts of northern Virginia, including Arlington County and Alexandria.
The legislation also includes funding for nationwide priorities, such as gun violence reduction, reducing hunger and supporting COVID-19 vaccination efforts.