(The Center Square) – Protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd have led to looting and arson throughout downtown Richmond, resulting in costly damages for business owners and creating concern over continued protests.
“It’s just sad, man,” said Austin King, the store manager of Round Two, which sells vintage clothing and other goods on West Broad Street in Richmond.
After having its windows smashed and all of its merchandise stolen, Round Two is boarded up with a spray-painted message that reads, “We still love you, Richmond.”
Along with stealing all of the merchandise, looters set a fire inside the building, which set off the sprinklers and damaged vintage posters displayed on the wall. King said the fire started around 11 p.m. Saturday night, but the fire department didn’t arrive until about 7 a.m. Sunday.
Despite the looting, King said the community helped the business grow and he said he’s continued to receive support from the community after the looting.
Quirk Hotel in downtown Richmond also had several windows smashed Saturday and sustained additional damage Sunday, The destruction could amount to about $100,000 in repair costs, said Paul Cooper, CEO of Retro Hospitality, the consultant asset manager for Quirk Hotel.
Protesters broke into the building Saturday night, but they were stopped immediately by police guarding the building, Cooper said. Looters did not successfully loot any of the hotel’s assets. The hotel has been shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic and was to reopen June 12, but Cooper said that might have to be postponed.
Cooper said the city is filled with social unrest, and he is concerned about the short-term and long-term effects it will have on the community.
Metro by T-Mobile in downtown also had its glass door smashed during the weekend vandalism, said Delano Lopez, one of the store’s employees. He said none of the inventory was stolen, but he has concerns about future protests.
Several other businesses, including Julep’s New Southern Cuisine, the Dominion Energy Center and the downtown Wells Fargo branch sustained damage. The Dominion Energy Center appeared to have bullet holes that pierced the glass.
Business owner Kelli Lemon, who owns Urban Hang Suite Social Cafe, said her business didn’t sustain damage because she and her employees protected it. Her business is boarded up and has signs posted that read, “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Owned Business.”
“I was here,” Lemon said. “We were out front. We put our bodies out front. I shouldn’t have to do that.”
Lemon said if anyone wants to try and loot her business, they’ll have to look her in the face when they do it. She said if she wasn’t out there, she believes her business would have been looted like many of the others.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia amid the violent protests that shook Richmond and other parts of the state. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney enacted a citywide curfew from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. through Wednesday.
Richmond Police arrested more than 230 people Sunday night for curfew violations.