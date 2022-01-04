(The Center Square) – Dominion Energy announced it would take multiple days to restore power to Virginians who lost electricity, which stands at nearly 120,000 customers Tuesday afternoon.
There are more than 68,000 people without power in northern Virginia and about 35,000 in the Shenandoah Valley area still without power. More than 7,000 people in the Richmond metro area still are still without electricity, as are more than 6,000 people in southside Virginia. More than 650 people in the Middle Peninsula / Northern Neck region and nearly 450 people in southeastern Virginia do not have power.
“Our crews are working as quickly as they can to safely navigate icy roadways, road closures, downed trees and tree limbs,” Dominion said in a statement Tuesday afternoon. “In some localities, the damage is so severe that some areas are not even accessible by foot, in those cases we are using drones to assess.”
In its statement, Dominion said it is receiving hundreds of customer messages expressing anger and frustration and seeking updates on when they will have electricity. Dominion said it is unable to respond to every message, but that its crews are working 24/7 to restore power until every person is back on. According to the statement, Dominion has restored power to more than 280,000 customers since the snowstorm hit the commonwealth.
Still, some Virginians will likely be out of power for multiple days.
“We encourage those in the hardest hit areas, including Charlottesville, Fredericksburg, Northern Virginia and Richmond to prepare for the possibility of being without power for multiple days,” Dominion said in a Tweet.
High winds and heavy snow from the winter storm caused power lines to fall and also knocked down trees, some of which fell into power lines. Some parts of Virginia got more than 14 inches of snow.