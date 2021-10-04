(The Center Square) – The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit against Prince George County, Virginia and the Virginia Retirement system, alleging an employee was not allowed to return to his previous position or receive employment benefits after his military service.
In the lawsuit, the DOJ alleges Maj. Mark Gunn was called to active duty while employed with the Prince George Police Department. Upon his return, he was allegedly demoted from his previous detective position and was assigned to be a patrol unit officer. The lawsuit also alleges he was denied employment benefits that should have accrued during his active-duty service.
The DOJ is arguing the police department violated the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act of 1994, which establishes a legal right for service members to retain civilian employment following military service. The law prohibits discrimination based on military obligation. The law also requires employers to provide pension benefits to employees when they are called to active duty.
“It is our profound duty to help protect the brave service members who, when called upon to serve our country in times of need, must temporarily leave their civilian employment,” Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh said in a statement. “These courageous Americans make immeasurable personal sacrifices associated with safeguarding the freedoms we enjoy. We have their backs and will do everything we can to ensure that civilian employers comply with their legal obligation to return these honorable women and men to their previous jobs following their military service.”
According to the lawsuit, Gunn left his job with the department and returned to active duty with the national guard following the demotion. The DOJ is suing to have Gunn reinstated to his previous position and to receive the unemployment benefits he was denied during his active service.
The complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. A spokesperson for the Virginia Retirement system declined to comment and the county did not respond to a request for comment from The Center Square.