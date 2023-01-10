(The Center Square) – Two divergent energy bills could spur debate during Virginia’s 2023 legislative session, as lawmakers mull proposed regulations impacting the state’s electric utility monopolies – Dominion Energy and Appalachian Power Company.
One of the two measures would give the state agency with regulatory authority over business and economic interests the ability to lower utility base rates when customers are overcharged. The other measure proposes procedural changes to how the State Corporation Commission sets rates for investor-owned electric utilities and increases the frequency of base rate reviews.
A group of bipartisan lawmakers from the Senate and House of Delegates has introduced House Bill 1604 – a measure that declares the SCC has the authority to set rates for utilities and removes restrictions preventing the commission from lowering utility rates when it determines customers are overcharged.
Dubbed the “Affordable Energy Act,” the bill comes in response to rising electric bills across the commonwealth, which state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said Tuesday are in “large part due to decisions made by the General Assembly years ago limiting the State Corporation Commission's ability to lower rates it finds are too high.”
“This common-sense bipartisan bill would restore the power of the SCC to protect Virginians from being overcharged on their energy bills,” McClellan said. “The Affordable Energy Act will help consumers' pocketbooks and help return balance to electricity rate-setting in Virginia.”
Dominion, the Richmond-based energy company that serves over 2.5 million customers located across 30,000 square miles of Virginia and North Carolina, is the commonwealth’s largest utility. In September 2021, the SCC found Dominion Energy overcharged customers by $1.9 billion since 2009, resulting in a $330 million settlement and an annual rate reduction of $50 million as part of an agreement reached in November 2021. Customers began receiving refunds – about $67 per customer over two years – in February 2022.
Lawmakers and officials in support of HB 1604 argue it is time for the General Assembly to empower the SCC with the authority to adjust electricity rates after policy changes over the last decade were made at the “behest” of utilities.
“The bedrock principle of utilities is that in exchange for exclusive territorial rights, monopolies must operate under price regulation,” Will Cleveland, senior attorney at the Southern Environmental Law Center, said in a statement. “For too long in Virginia, that principle has not applied. This bill simply restores the balance and ensures that the State Corporation Commission has the power to prevent monopolies from overcharging customers.”
The bipartisan bill could face pushback from Dominion, who is throwing support behind legislation introduced Tuesday by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City.
Kilgore’s bill, House Bill 1770, aims to alter procedures under which the SCC reviews earnings and sets rates for investor-owned incumbent utilities.The bill, dubbed the Virginia Electric Utility Regulatory Act, would prevent the SCC when it determines rates of return on common equity for investor-owned utilities from setting the rate “lower than the average or most recently authorized returns on equity or weighted cost of equity” set by regulatory commissions for utilities in the “peer group.”
Since 2007, the SCC has determined the rate of return for Dominion and Appalachian Power Company by conducting a “peer review analysis.” The analysis is meant to set the rate of return in line with what comparable utilities in the Southeast are earning.
The bill backed by Dominion, however, seeks to change this. HB1770 would eliminate the requirement that the SCC, when selecting a “peer group,” eliminates the utilities with the two lowest and two highest returns.
Supporters of the bill contend the bill will increase the SCC’s oversight by increasing the frequency of base rate review from every three years to every two years, and argue rate relief would begin in 2023.
In a statement to The Center Square, Dominion Energy said the bill “supports our mission of safely delivering reliable, affordable and clean energy to our customers.”
“Dominion Energy supports immediate rate relief for our customers and comprehensive legislation that strengthens SCC oversight and simplifies Virginia's regulatory model,” the utility said. “The proposed Virginia Electric Utility Regulation Act would provide $300 million in immediate and ongoing rate relief to our customers.”
The two bills are likely to spark debate during the upcoming session, which begins Wednesday in Richmond. Stephen Haner, a senior fellow for state and local tax policy at the Thomas Jefferson Institute for Public Policy, told The Center Square the two measures are like “yin and yang,” and “exactly the opposite approach” of one another.
Haner said the provisions of HB1604 "undoes 15 years of Dominion setting up a structure where the SCC’s hands are tied."