Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Virginia House of Delegates, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Virginia Department of Elections. It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021.
Top fundraisers in the Virginia House of Delegates by party
The top fundraisers in the Virginia House of Delegates are shown below.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Wendy Gooditis – $3,056,085
- Dan Helmer – $1,982,941
- Rodney Willett – $1,838,292
- Elizabeth Guzman – $1,661,830
- Eileen Filler-Corn – $1,494,843
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Tara Durant – $1,120,363
- Jason Ballard – $1,088,694
- Karen Greenhalgh – $1,072,550
- Tim Anderson – $917,634
- H. Otto Wachsmann Jr. – $901,520
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $28.79 million in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $15.65 million. Combined, all House fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021, filing period raised $44.44 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 35 percent of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 33 percent of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – VIRGINIA HOUSE OF DELEGATES (January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2021)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Wendy Gooditis Democratic Party $3,056,085 $2,053,800
- Dan Helmer Democratic Party $1,982,941 $1,765,948
- Rodney Willett Democratic Party $1,838,292 $1,421,742
- Elizabeth Guzman Democratic Party $1,661,830 $1,282,130
- Eileen Filler-Corn Democratic Party $1,494,843 $1,361,109
- Kelly Convirs-Fowler Democratic Party $1,464,195 $1,150,477
- S. Rasoul Democratic Party $1,426,264 $1,937,141
- Briana Sewell Democratic Party $1,168,376 $882,155
- Schuyler VanValkenburg Democratic Party $1,127,447 $922,697
- Tara Durant Republican Party $1,120,363 $904,739
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Virginia Department of Elections. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2022 Jan Semiannual 1/15/2022
- 2022 Jul Semiannual (and Post-Primary) 7/15/2022
- 2023 Jan Semiannual 1/15/2023