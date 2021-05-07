(The Center Square) – Democratic gubernatorial candidates sparred over corporate handouts and the economy in a debate ahead of the June 8 primary.
Five candidates will be on the Democratic ballot in June. Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe is far ahead in the polls, but he faces challenges from Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Manassas state Del. Lee Carter, Richmond state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and former state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, from Woodbridge.
Some of the candidates took the debate opportunity Thursday to go after the frontrunner.
“Our economic development model has been relying on giving your money, the public money, to massive out-of-state corporations and telling them, ‘We need you to come here,’ and, ‘Pretty please, Mr. Billionaire, won’t you give us some jobs,’ and it hasn’t worked,” said Carter, a self-proclaimed socialist.
Carter said he is the only candidate who will stop corporate bailouts, which he believes have caused unaffordability problems in northern Virginia, Hampton Roads and Richmond while failing to provide opportunities in other parts of the state. He said he would take the money given to corporations and use it to fund startup capital for local businesses that Virginians own and operate.
The delegate criticized the deal with Amazon, which provides the company with hundreds of millions of dollars contingent on creating jobs. The bid was written by McAuliffe and gained support from most members of both parties.
McAuliffe stood by the deal, arguing it created jobs in the commonwealth.
“Let me be clear: I’m the one who wrote the bid to get Amazon to come to Virginia and guess what? Over 230 cities across this country wanted it,” McAullife said. “We’re talking 25,000 jobs, average salary $150,000. And guess what? No up front money and not a penny of state money can be spent until we get the tax revenue in for the new jobs. That is a very good deal.”
Carrol Foy accused McAuliffe and other politicians of leaving communities behind, citing a higher racial wealth gap and an increase in child poverty. She said the economy is working well for the wealthy and well-connected, but not for everyone else. She called for a $15 minimum wage, paid sick days, paid family medical leave and more union jobs.
McAuliffe said his main plan to improve the state economy is fixing the education system. He said he supports raising teacher pay above the national average for the first time in Virginia history, which will help solve the teacher shortage and disincentivize teachers to leave the state to work somewhere else where they will be paid better. He said this will lift all communities.
Fairfax also cited education reform as essential to fixing the state economy, along with transformational intergenerational investments, particularly in southwest Virginia. He backed raising teacher pay above the national average and guaranteeing a summer enrichment or employment opportunity to every young person in Virginia.
Along similar lines, McClellan said growing jobs requires a fully funded education system, which includes support services for low-income students. She said the state must expand broadband to attract, maintain and grow businesses. She said there should be prioritization of historically disadvantaged communities when crafting workforce development programs.
The Democratic primary winner will face off against whichever Republican is chosen during Saturday’s convention. The final results for the Republican convention are expected to be known three or four days after the convention.