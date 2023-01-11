(The Center Square) – The Democrat who ran in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Virginia state Senate appears to have achieved victory after his Republican opponent conceded Wednesday.
Unofficial election results show Democrat Aaron Rouse holding 50.41% of the vote in the special election compared to Republican Kevin Adams, who held 49.5% of the vote. The two candidates were vying to fill the Senate seat left vacant by Republican Jen Kiggans, who was recently sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives.
Adams issued a statement conceding to Rouse Wednesday morning.
"While the results last night were not what we wanted, I am proud of the campaign that we ran and so thankful for everyone who believed in me and this campaign along the way," Adams said. "We put everything we had into this race and left no stone unturned. Sheila and I congratulate Senator-elect Aaron Rouse. Despite the result, I will never stop serving Hampton Roads."
Rouse, a former NFL player and Virginia Beach councilman, initially declared victory Tuesday night, thanking voters from Virginia Beach and Norfolk for their support. Rouse was also present Wednesday morning in a joint House and Senate Democratic Leadership press conference in Richmond.
“No rest for the weary – tomorrow, we head to Richmond to get to work for Virginia families,” Rouse tweeted.
Rouse will not be sworn in until the results are certified.
Rouse's victory would bolster the Democratic majority in the Senate, particularly as lawmakers are preparing to debate a proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks. Democrats in the Senate, would have a 22-18 majority with Rouse, and have vowed to block any attempts to pass stricter restrictions on abortion.
“The people of Norfolk and Virginia Beach have delivered a powerful mandate: Glenn Youngkin’s hateful and extreme attempts to ban access to safe, legal abortion have no place in the Commonwealth,” Susan Swecker, chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement. “Senator-elect Rouse will be an outstanding addition to our Senate Democratic caucus, and I look forward to watching him deliver for Virginians, just as he delivered for the residents of Virginia Beach as a City Councilman.”
In two other special elections held Tuesday to fill vacant seats in the House of Delegates, results show Democrat Holly Seibold won in HD 35 to fill the seat left vacant by Democrat Mark Keam, who resigned to take a role with the Biden Administration. In the special election in HD 24, results show Republican Ellen Campbell defeated her Democrat opponent to fill the seat left vacant by the death of her husband, Ronnie Campbell. Siebold and Campbell were sworn in Wednesday.