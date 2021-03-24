(The Center Square) – In a ceremony Wednesday afternoon, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed House- and Senate-passed legislation to abolish the death penalty in the commonwealth.
With the signage of Senate Bill 1165 and House Bill 2263, the death penalty has been fully removed from the Virginia code for every possible crime. The governor signed the legislation outside the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia. He toured the facility’s execution chamber, which has been used to execute 102 inmates since it opened in 1991.
“Over our 400-year history, Virginia has executed more people than any other state,” Northam said in a statement after signing the bills into law.
“The death penalty system is fundamentally flawed—it is inequitable, ineffective, and it has no place in this Commonwealth or this country,” Northam said. “Virginia has come within days of executing innocent people, and Black defendants have been disproportionately sentenced to death. Abolishing this inhumane practice is the moral thing to do. This is a truly historic day for Virginia, and I am deeply grateful to those who have fought tirelessly and for generations to put an end to capital punishment in our Commonwealth.”
Virginia has executed more than 1,300 people in its more-than 400-year history, dating back to colonial times. Executions have been scaled back in recent years. In the past decade, eight people have been executed and since 2000, 40 people have been executed. The last person to be executed was in 2017 and there were two people on death row when the governor signed the bills.
The commonwealth is the 23rd state in the country to abolish the death penalty and the first in the South.
Democratic leaders, who control both chambers of the General Assembly, overwhelmingly supported the legislation. They argued that it’s not an effective deterrent to crimes, discriminates against nonwhites and is irreversible if a person is later found to be innocent.
“After years of fighting to bring Virginia in line with developed countries around the world, abolishing the death penalty today is a huge accomplishment,” the sponsor of the Senate version of the bill, Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, said in a statement. “It would not have been possible without the dogged work of many advocates and partners, as well as significant electoral gains across the Commonwealth and Governor Northam’s public support.”
Republican leadership staunchly opposed a full repeal of the death penalty, arguing that it provides closure for victims and that convictions for such crimes are very certain with access to modern technology. Some Republican lawmakers offered unsuccessful amendments to the bill, which would have reduced the number of crimes eligible for the death penalty, while not repealing it entirely.
The legislation converts the sentences for the two current death row inmates to life in prison without parole. A fiscal impact statement on the bill states it will cost $77,376 annually to correctional facilities to keep the two men in prison.