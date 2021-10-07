(The Center Square) – A deadline for Virginia’s independent redistricting commission to approve state House and Senate legislative boundaries is quickly approaching, but commissioners are still divided on key aspects of the potential map.
The commission is scheduled to meet Friday, which is one day before its deadline, to approve maps and send them to the state legislature for consideration. Although the commission was meant to prevent the partisanship of redistricting, Republican and Democratic members are currently divided on map proposals drawn by Republican and Democratic firms.
After voters approved a constitutional amendment to establish the independent commission, the state set up a 16-member commission comprised of eight lawmakers and eight people who are not elected in the state government. Four members are Democratic lawmakers, four members are Republican lawmakers, four non-legislative members were picked by a panel of retired judges from a list of people provided by Democratic lawmakers and four non-legislative members were picked by the panel with a list provided by Republican lawmakers.
The maps supported by Republican members of the commission would give Republicans a slight edge in future elections and the maps supported by Democratic members of the commission would give Democrats a slight edge in future elections. One of the major points of contention is how to properly account for race in the redistricting process in a way that ensures minority votes are not diluted and comply with federal rules.
If the commission fails to come to an agreement on the legislative boundaries, the new maps will be drawn by the Virginia Supreme Court.