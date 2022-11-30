(The Center Square) – A cost engineering and data analytics company is investing $1.7 million to expand by adding 150 new jobs in Arlington, Virginia and will receive state-funded assistance for job training and recruitment.
Technomics, Inc, which is based in the Crystal City neighborhood in Arlington, will lease another 10,000 square feet of office space to expand. The company is employee-owned and has more than 220 employees. According to the governor’s office, the company began with cost estimating and analysis, but has grown to provide additional analytic services.
“Virginia boasts the largest concentration of tech talent in the U.S., and Technomics is a prime example of how an educated and skilled workforce pipeline can contribute to the success of a business,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a statement. “In addition to talent, Arlington County provides strategic proximity to the company’s primary customers. We congratulate Technomics on this expansion and look forward to its continued growth trajectory in the Commonwealth.”
Al Leung, the president and CEO of Technomics said in a statement that the location is good because of its proximity to its federal clients.
“In these financially challenged times, our federal clients need greater support to help them better manage their scarce resources,” Leung said. “Because of its vicinity to many of our clients and employee-owners, Arlington County is the perfect location for our expansion. In fact, the need is so high that just as our expansion came to a close, we began to actively pursue an additional 10,000 square feet of space—also in Arlington County—to be dedicated to clients requiring compliance with highly specialized technical requirements.”
The training and recruitment process will be partially subsidized by the state through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, which provides companies with help recruiting and training employees. According to the governor’s office, the commonwealth competed with Washington, D.C., Maryland and California for the project.