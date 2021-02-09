(The Center Square) – Virginians who have pre-registered for COVID-19 vaccinations with their local department of health are able to book vaccine appointments with CVS, but those who have yet to register will have to wait until Thursday.
Some confusion surrounded the CVS vaccine rollout after the company said it would not take appointments until Thursday, then proceeded to allow people to book appointments Tuesday morning. According to Amy Thibault, a spokesperson for CVS, the booking is only available to those who pre-registered.
“The state of Virginia asked us to open our scheduling system early for those who pre-registered for a vaccination through their local department of health,” Thibault told The Center Square. “We have accommodated this request and Virginians who pre-registered can now look for available appointments in our system.”
Virginia’s Department of health made this request to prevent the creation of two separate waiting lists as many Virginians had already registered with their department of health. However, a person who registered with a local health department was not automatically given a slot by CVS and they were not guaranteed an early spot if they were unable to book an appointment before slots were filled.
“Appointments were filled quickly today due to the limited supply of [vaccines] we will be receiving,” Thibault said. “Additional appointments will open as we receive additional doses next week.”
On Thursday, Feb. 11, any person 65 years or older will be able to register with appointments, regardless of whether they registered with their local health department. This suggests some individuals who pre-registered might not actually get the vaccine ahead of those who did not pre-register if they weren’t able to already book a spot.
Vaccinations at CVS pharmacies will begin Feb. 12.
CVS is set to receive 26,000 vaccine doses weekly for 36 different pharmacy locations in the commonwealth. As the supply becomes more available, the pharmacies will receive more vaccines and open up additional locations in which people can receive the vaccines.
Virginians can make appointments on CVS.com, with the CVS pharmacy app or by calling 800-746-7287.