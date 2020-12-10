(The Center Square) – Gov. Ralph Northam ordered new COVID-19-related restrictions Thursday, including a nightly curfew and an expanded mask mandate.
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Virginians must stay home between midnight and 5 a.m. each day other than to get food and goods, travel to and from work or seek medical attention.
Virginians 5 years old and older will be required to wear a mask in all indoor and outdoor public settings outside of their household, and social gatherings must be limited to 10 people instead of the current limit of 25 people.
All three restrictions will be in place through Jan. 31.
“New daily case numbers are higher than they have been at any previous point in the pandemic, and while the trends in Virginia are better than most of the country, we are taking action now to slow the spread of this virus before our hospitals get overwhelmed,” Northam said. “We already have strong public health measures in place, and with these additional steps, we can turn this around. Virginians, if you don’t have to be out, stay at home. Whenever we are around other people, we all need to wear a mask, indoors and out.”
Senate Republican leaders said Northam's new restrictions were "disappointing" and the nightly curfew smacked of "martial law."
"You cannot bubble-wrap the people of Virginia," Senate Republican leadership said in a joint statement. "Virginians have behaved responsibly and should not have their diligence rewarded with more stringent restrictions that threaten their physical and mental well-being and infringe upon their most basic freedoms."
Northam said COVID-19 case numbers have been rising for weeks and have reached record levels at 4,000 new cases per day on average. He said the statewide positivity rate on COVID-19 tests was 11%, and hospitalizations were up 80% over the past four weeks.
The Virginia Department of Health reported Thursday that 2,018 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Northam's newest directives did not increase restrictions on Virginia's bars and restaurants, but they remain under previous increased directives that took effect last month.
The on-site sale, consumption and possession of alcohol is prohibited after 10 p.m. in restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries and tasting rooms. Restaurants, dining establishments, food courts, breweries, microbreweries, distilleries, wineries, and tasting rooms must close by midnight.
“While we appreciate that Governor Northam did not further restrict small businesses, the modified stay-at-home order will definitely reduce the number of people coming into retail shops and restaurants," National Federation of Independent Business Virginia State Director Nicole Riley said. "For months, Virginia small businesses have gone to great lengths and great expense to keep their employees and customers safe, and they will continue to do so.
"However, the financial health of small businesses is becoming dire, especially those in hard-hit industries," Riley said. "Continued restrictions will only increase the likelihood more and more small businesses will not survive, especially with no additional financial relief from either the federal or state government.”