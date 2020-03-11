(The Center Square) – The Virginia Senate and House of Delegates struck an agreement on legislation to permit collective bargaining, but critics say the compromise bill will strip some workers of their autonomy and run up the costs for taxpayers.
The legislation permits collective bargaining for public-sector unions if the local government passes an ordinance or a resolution that expressly allows it. Collective bargaining allows a union to have exclusive representation over a working unit regarding contracts even if some members of that working unit do not want the representation.
If the majority of public-sector workers in an eligible working unit request their union be given collective bargaining rights, then the local government will be required to hold a vote on the resolution within 120 days if they do not have a policy in place. Unlike earlier House versions of the bill, no locality will be forced to adopt such an ordinance.
The National Right to Work Committee has urged Gov. Ralph Northam to veto the bill because it would deny a worker the ability to represent himself or herself.
John Kalb, vice president of NRTW, told The Center Square in an email that no worker should be represented by someone he or she hasn’t chosen and collective bargaining on a local level is the first step to collective bargaining on a statewide level.
“Monopoly bargaining in any workplace – public or private – forces all employees in a workplace to accept the one-size-fits-all representation of union bosses whether they are union members or not,” Kalb said “The fact that, under this bill, public-sector union bosses will be able to coerce employees into accepting their monopoly representation they oppose is an attack on workers’ rights. Even convicted criminals are entitled to choose their own representation, yet, under this bill, government employees would be denied that right and forced into union monopoly ranks against their will.”
The Empire Center for Public Policy, a New York-based free-market think tank, has criticized the legislation, warning it could yield similar results to New York’s collective bargaining law.
Ken Girardin, a policy analyst for the Empire Center, told The Center Square in a phone interview that New York’s laws have removed power from elected officials by binding them to previously made union agreements. He said it has taken management powers away from elected officials who cannot adjust payments or benefits, even during an economic recession, because it would have to go through the union, which could force layoffs. He said the Virginia bill uses similar language.
“This bill will be problematic for elected officials, taxpayers and workers for generations to come if it is signed,” Girardin said. “It is a lose-lose-lose proposition.”
Although the law prohibits going on strike, Girardin said it does not set up enough guardrails for what collective bargaining would look like in these localities, which could permit localities to establish collective bargaining policies that strip significant power away from elected officials, possibly even worse than New York’s statewide policy.
Girardin said Virginia lawmakers did not offer any reasons why collective bargaining was needed in the state. Rather, he said, it seemed to be a political decision at the request of unions.
The House version of the legislation was sponsored by Del. Elizabeth Guzman, D-Prince William, and the Senate version was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax. Neither office responded to a request for comment.
The Virginia Education Association, a union that represents teachers and school support staff, did not respond to a request for comment.
In a news release praising passage of the bill, VEA said learning conditions for students improve when teachers have the right to negotiate.
“This new law means that educators will have a seat at the table,” VEA President Jim Livingston said in the news release. “VEA members across the state will be working their tails off to make sure their school board understands how students will benefit from contract negotiations. And what board wants to deny children an advocate?”
The Virginia Fraternal Order of Police also did not respond to a request for comment.
The legislation passed nearly along party-line votes, with support from Democrats and opposition to Republicans.