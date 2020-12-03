(The Center Square) – Legislation that would enhance transparency over criminal investigative files has received approval by a second Virginia Freedom of Information Advisory Council subcommittee.
House Bill 5090, sponsored by Del. Chris Hurst, D-Blacksburg, was referred to the council during the special session after lawmakers believed it needed additional work. After adjusting the language in a previous subcommittee, the Criminal Incident Information Subcommittee recommended the bill to the General Assembly on Wednesday.
HB 5090 would require police to release criminal investigative files through Freedom of Information Act requests with a few exceptions. Current law grants substantial discretion to police departments in their decision to release such files.
Police departments would be allowed to withhold the release of documents if it would jeopardize an ongoing investigation or cause harm, such as jeopardizing the privacy of the victim. A case would not be considered ongoing as soon as it has been adjudicated or the collection of evidence has stopped. A judge would have to rule that the document falls under this exemption for police to withhold the files.
The bill is supported by criminal justice reform advocates who argued the new law would create transparency over investigations of police wrongdoing, and it received support from some family members of victims of the Virginia Beach Police shooting who have been unable to access information. It has received opposition from some police groups that argued it would take away too much discretion from police departments.