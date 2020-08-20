(The Center Square) – Complaints against businesses for allegedly violating COVID-19-compliance rules declined in early and mid-August compared with July, according to Virginia Department of Health (VDH) numbers.
From July 10-July 31, VDH averaged 723 complaints a day, with a spike between July 14-July 17 and a decline beginning in late July. Between Aug. 1-Aug. 11, VDH averaged 448.5 complaints daily.
Julie Henderson, director of the office of environmental health services at VDH, said she hopes the downward trend means businesses are complying with the health regulations.
“Our Environmental Health Specialists have spent a lot of time educating businesses on the Governor's Executive Orders,” Henderson told The Center Square in an email. “We understand that the requirements can be difficult to navigate, especially when the [executive orders] first come out. Our approach has been to educate first and be a resource for businesses.”
Henderson said restaurants, in general, want to comply because they do not want customers to get sick or people to be nervous about eating in their establishments. She said they sometimes need assistance on learning how to comply and what the new restrictions are. Many business associations that have been in frequent contact with VDH and Henderson said the department has considered them partners from the beginning.
Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, told The Center Square businesses he represents have been working diligently to follow the guidelines. Businesses that cannot follow the guidelines usually have not opened out of concern for losing their licenses or facing other penalties from the government.
Melvin said he believes the complaints are decreasing because businesses are starting to understand the regulations better. He said some of the problems were because the restrictions were constantly changing, but VDH has been a good partner in educating businesses on what they need to do to comply.
“They have been fantastic through this ordeal,” Melvin said.