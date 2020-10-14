(The Center Square) – Virginians will have an additional 48 hours to register to vote after a court extended the registration deadline until 11:59 p.m. Thursday because of website complications.
“Judge says he will GRANT our request to extend voter registration deadline until 11:59pm on Thursday, October 15,” Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted. “Register to vote now!!”
The registration deadline was 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, but the state sought an extension through the courts after a fiber cut caused the online registration portal to go down for several hours on the final day for registration.
Judge John Gibney Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia approved Herring's deadline extension Wednesday morning.
Residents can submit their registration through the online portal, in person or by printing out and mailing the online form as long as it is postmarked by 11:59 p.m. Thursday. Unlike some states, Virginia does not have same-day registration on election day.
“Today’s agreement to extend the voter registration deadline is a big win for democracy. Any eligible Virginian who was not able to register to vote yesterday can now do so,” Herring said in a news release.
Election Day is Nov. 3.