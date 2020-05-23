(The Center Square) – Coronavirus-related losses of jobs supported by the hotel industry in Virginia numbered 78,739 out of a total of 192,936 hotel-supported jobs, according to a hotel industry estimate.

The analysis published by the American Hotel & Lodging Association found that out of a total of 52,382 jobs generated directly from hotel operations in the state, 23,048 jobs were projected to be cut by the coming weeks because of the COVID-19 crisis. The study is based on Oxford Economics research carried out in mid-March.

Nationwide, 44 percent of hotel workers were projected to lose their jobs in the coming weeks because of the pandemic, which has led to a dramatic drop in hotel occupancy. And U.S. hotels have lost $2.4 billion in room revenue since mid-February, according to the analysis.

California, Florida, Nevada and Texas are expected to be the states hardest hit by losses of jobs generated directed by the hotel and lodging industry, the association reported. 

“The impact to our industry is already more severe than anything we’ve seen before, including Sept. 11th and the great recession of 2008 combined,” association President and CEO Chip Rogers said in a statement.

---

Coronavirus-Related Hotel Job Losses by State

State# of Direct Hotel JobsTotal Hotel-Supported JobsDirect Hotel Jobs Lost due to Covid-19Total Hotel-Supported Jobs Lost due to Covid-19
Alabama20,56782,1649,05033,532
Alaska9,66233,6744,24713,743
Arizona58,220200,88625,61781,984
Arkansas12,58248,0905,53619,626
California285,1221,014,600125,454414,069
Colorado51,227176,03422,54071,841
Connecticut26,04976,73711,46231,317
Delaware4,38014,8771,9276,071
Florida201,433747,70588,631305,146
Georgia55,000255,76724,200104,381
Hawaii43,427140,09319,10857,173
Idaho10,98940,9784,83516,723
Illinois59,372292,58826,124119,408
Indiana24,979109,90810,99144,855
Iowa22,60664,5929,94726,361
Kansas13,36451,9395,88021,197
Kentucky16,76790,7227,37737,025
Louisiana37,797120,40416,63149,138
Maine11,80642,4685,19517,332
Maryland31,000103,79913,64042,361
Massachusetts40,562163,67817,84766,799
Michigan54,211193,43223,85378,942
Minnesota34,550131,04815,20253,482
Mississippi33,70880,97814,83133,048
Missouri39,138123,61017,22150,447
Montana12,65138,4435,56615,689
Nebraska9,66742,2414,25417,239
Nevada193,478395,49285,130161,404
New Hampshire8,79136,7783,86815,010
New Jersey52,490197,05823,09680,421
New Mexico20,59854,0799,06322,070
New York112,897528,61849,674215,734
North Carolina51,789216,17822,78788,225
North Dakota7,71021,8963,3928,936
Ohio42,430192,37818,66978,512
Oklahoma33,816105,52714,87943,066
Oregon30,371114,33813,36346,663
Pennsylvania65,229234,08828,70195,534
Rhode Island5,12919,5482,2577,978
South Carolina34,075129,36414,99352,795
South Dakota9,86331,8414,34012,995
Tennessee40,326161,40417,74465,870
Texas145,617658,63764,072268,797
Utah23,01986,46310,12835,286
Vermont12,37736,9595,44615,083
Virginia52,382192,93623,04878,739
Washington42,104190,56618,52677,772
Washington, D.C.15,92140,8247,00516,661
West Virginia12,71130,6695,59312,516
Wisconsin41,291118,46118,16848,345
Wyoming11,01931,0564,84812,674

Source: American Hotel & Lodging Association

Tags