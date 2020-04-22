(The Center Square) – The Virginia Senate and House voted Wednesday to approve amendments on collective bargaining legislation that will delay the effective date until May 2021.
The legislation ends the statewide prohibition on public-sector collective bargaining and allows local governments to pass resolutions or ordinances to permit it. Rather than going into effect in January 2021 as originally intended, it will go into effect May 1, 2021, per an amendment by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Collective bargaining would allow a union to have exclusive representation over an eligible working group if the majority of workers vote to give the union that authority. Workers, even if they are not members of the union, would not be allowed to opt out.
The legislation does not require any locality to adopt an ordinance, and it does not permit the union to collect union dues from non-union members. The House version was approved 49-44 and the Senate 20-19.
The General Assembly also has approved Northam’s amendments to delay a minimum wage increase, prevailing wage legislation and labor agreement legislation.