(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam released the commonwealth’s first Coastal Resilience Master Plan this week, which pinpointed the possible effects of rising sea levels and increased storm flooding into the future.
“We must acknowledge that climate change is permanently altering the physical limits of our coastal lands,” Northam said in a statement. “The only way we can adapt and maintain our thriving communities is with thoughtful planning, reliance on science, and a willingness to make tough decisions. This Master Plan will guide decisions by the Commonwealth and our local government partners.”
The Master Plan, which was developed with 2,000 stakeholders, projected long term changes between 2020 and 2080. They project that the number of homes exposed to extreme coastal flooding will increase by 160% over this timespan, from 360,000 to 943,000. They also project that the number of residential, public and commercial buildings exposed to extreme coastal flooding will increase by nearly 150% from 140,000 to 340,000. Annualized flood damage costs are expected to increase from less than a half of a billion dollars to more than $5 billion.
According to the projections, the miles of roadways exposed to chronic coastal flooding will increase by almost 280%, from about 1,000 to nearly 3,800. The projections also suggested that 89% of existing tidal wetlands and 38% of existing dunes and beaches could be permanently inundated and lost to open water.
Resilience projects designed to reduce the effects are broken down into three main categories: natural and nature-based solutions, structural solutions and hybrid solutions that incorporate natural and artificial interventions. Natural and nature-based interventions would preserve, restore or mimic risk-mitigating features that occur naturally in the landscape and structural interventions would block flood pathways.
“This work is the culmination of a significant collaborative effort on the part of stakeholders across coastal Virginia, and in particular, the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), who advised us during this process,” Retired Rear Admiral Ann C. Phillips, who serves as a special assistant to the governor for coastal adaptation and protection, said in a statement.
“The TAC, and seven TAC Subcommittees, including Agency Directors and Commissioners, Academia, the eight Coastal Planning District and Regional Commission Directors, USACE, DoD and other Federal partners, Tribal Representatives, NGOs and other invited stakeholders,” Phillips said, “worked tirelessly this year. We are deeply grateful for their continued support and advice to adapt and protect Coastal Virginia.”
The state intends to provide updates on the Master Plan at least every five years.