(The Center Square) – Both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly passed legislation Friday that would establish civil penalties for violating the governor’s emergency executive orders, including COVID-19 orders.
If the law goes into effect, a person who violates one of the governor’s orders imposed in relation to a state of emergency could face a civil fine up to $500. The law would expire June 20, 2023.
Under current law, a person can be charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor for violating a governor’s executive order in relation to a state of emergency. It carries a penalty of up to one year in prison and up to a $2,500 fine.
Although the legislation provides a reduced penalty, some Republicans objected to it over concerns it would lead to a stricter enforcement of provisions the state has been hesitant on enforcing under the penalty of a misdemeanor.
The Senate version, Senate Bill 5117, passed the House on Friday, 56-41. The House version, House Bill 5093, passed the Senate on Friday, 19-17.
Both versions were amended in the committee process to include the sunset provision, which means they will go back to their respective chambers for concurrence with the amendment before it can be sent to the Gov. Ralph Northam, who is expected to sign the legislation.