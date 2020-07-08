(The Center Square) – A Roanoke gym owner will not face a criminal penalty after prosecutors dropped a class-one misdemeanor charge of remaining open in violation of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 53.
A lawyer for Thomas Milton, the owner of the gym Titan Fit, argued that Northam’s executive order to impose penalties on businesses that remained open in violation of the executive order exceeded the governor’s constitutional authority. Although Milton will not be charged with a crime for keeping the gym open, the prosecutors’ decision means the judge will not rule on the constitutionality of the order.
Commonwealth attorney Donald Caldwell decided to drop the charges because the two people who reported the violation had feuded with Milton and filed the report in retaliation after they were charged with trespassing, assault and abusive language during a dispute with him, the Roanoke Times reported. Those charges also were dropped against those two people.
Milton’s attorney, Greg Phillips, said he was ready to debate the constitutionality in front of a judge.
“This firm was fully prepared to put Governor Northam’s Executive Order 53 on trial,” Phillips said in a statement. “That executive order is plainly unconstitutional. Rather than create a balance between public safety and the thriving economy in our local communities, Governor Northam has instead created an unlawful and arbitrary imbalance that has resulted in the loss of so many jobs, and so many of the livelihoods of small business owners throughout the Commonwealth. Mr. Milton, one of those small business owners, chose to turn and fight this government overreach. And today, he won.”
In May, the law firm Phillips works for, the Stanley Law Group, unsuccessfully sued the Commonwealth of Virginia on behalf of Merrill C. "Sandy" Hall, who owns nine fitness facilities in Virginia affiliated with Gold’s Gym. The lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the order, but a lower court ruled the executive order was constitutional, and the Virginia Supreme Court denied a petition to overturn the ruling.