(The Center Square) – Virginia will be put on a tight deadline to pass redistricting legislation for 2021 statewide elections because the federal government is delaying the delivery of census data amid roadblocks caused by COVID-19.
The U.S. Census Bureau planned to provide states with apportionment data by April 1, 2021, but that date has been extended to July 31, 2021. Unlike most states that have statewide elections on even years, Virginia has its races on odd years. Although there are no Senate elections in 2021, every seat in the House of Delegates is up, and candidates will have to go through the primary process and the general election.
The U.S. Census Bureau tries to prioritize data for states that have odd-year elections so redistricting legislation can pass in time for their statewide races, Sen. George Barker, D-Alexandria, told The Center Square. He said the state is already in discussions to try to get Virginia’s data faster.
In 2011, Barker said the bureau delivered Virginia’s data in February, and the state had enough time to redistrict. He said if the state gets the data in April or May, lawmakers should have enough time, but primary elections likely would have to be delayed. Primaries typically would be in mid-June, but Barker said the state could push primaries until late August and still meet its deadlines.
“We should be able to squeeze [redistricting legislation] in with the primary date pushed back a little bit,” Barker said.
Barker, however, cautioned the state could not push primaries any later than the third or fourth week of August. If Virginia doesn’t get census data until July, he said it would be virtually impossible to establish new districts in time for the primary elections.
If the maps are not redrawn in time for primary elections, Barker said the courts likely would rule that candidates would have to race using current district lines. He said the court then would have to decide whether to have candidates run for full two-year terms using the existing maps or whether the state would have to hold another election the following year with the new redistricted lines. If courts decide the latter, he said delegates would have elections three years in a row.
To make matters more unique, Virginia lawmakers may have to work with an independent redistricting commission to redraw the district lines for 2021. In November 2020, voters will decide via referendum whether to adopt a constitutional amendment that establishes an independent commission to redraw district lines. If this passes, lawmakers will be presented maps from the commission and will have the option to vote for the maps or vote against the maps, but they won’t be allowed to amend them. If lawmakers reject the maps, they will have to reconsider new maps drawn up by the redistricting commission.
Garren Shipley, a spokesman for Virginia House Republicans, told The Center Square the effect of the census delay on Virginia is still unknown.
“If this process is disrupted, House Republicans are prepared for whatever scenario is presented," Shipley said. "The first step will be this November, when Virginians will vote on the Constitutional Amendment to ensure nonpartisan redistricting."
According to a report by the University of Virginia, two-thirds of Virginia's growth since the last census was in northern Virginia, and 95 percent was in the three largest metropolitan areas: northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads. These areas tend to have denser support for Democrats than most of the state, which means redistricting likely will give more representation to Democratic regions of the commonwealth and less to Republican regions.
Barker said he expects his region, northern Virginia, to pick up two State House seats and a Senate seat.