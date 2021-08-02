(The Center Square) – Catawba Hospital, one of the five mental hospitals that paused new admissions, has begun to take new patients.
About three weeks ago, the state ordered five mental hospitals to halt new admissions in response to serious staffing shortages. After several patients were discharged from the Catawba Hospital and the hospital consolidated its staff to cover 85 beds, the state will allow it to take in more patients. The other four hospitals are still paused.
Currently, Catawba has 84 beds filled and will be restricted to 85 total patients at any given time. The hospital will operate on a “one discharge to one admission” basis to prevent the hospital from surpassing 85 patients.
The hospital has 110 beds, but not enough staff to safely monitor that many patients. Within the next three weeks, the hospital will be employing new contract staff to reinforce and augment the current staffing levels.
With several hospital admissions paused and Catawba restricted in its number of admissions, some of the hospitals that remained open have seen an influx of new patients and are starting to suffer from staffing shortages too.
“While we are encouraged that Catawba has been able to progress to a limited admissions status, we are also carefully monitoring the status of the other four closed state hospitals and the three state hospitals that remained open,” Alison Land, the commissioner of the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, wrote in a letter to partners and providers.
“The state hospitals that are still open shouldered the burden of diversions from their sister hospitals and are now at 100 percent capacity with staffing concerns of their own” Land said. “This crisis continues to be fluid and intense across the Commonwealth.”
When other state hospitals reach safe levels, they will also be transitioned to a “one discharge to one admission” policy.
The low staff-to-patient ratio, which plagues the commonwealth’s mental health institutions, led to higher levels of injuries and particularly serious injuries to patients and staff. Catawba has seen its injury numbers decline as the ratio improved in the past few weeks.