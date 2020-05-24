(The Center Square) – Some Virginia business and advocacy groups are applauding President Donald Trump for an executive order that directs federal agencies to slash regulations to help the economy recover from the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order directs the heads of all federal agencies to eliminate regulations that might inhibit an economic recovery as long as getting rid of the regulations does not impair public health or safety. Agencies also are directed to issue guidance for businesses to help them feel more confident that they are following the laws and are ready to reopen.
“Just as we continue to battle COVID-19 itself, so too must we now join together to overcome the effects the virus has had on our economy,” Trump said. “Success will require the efforts not only of the Federal Government, but also of every state, tribe, territory, and locality; of businesses, nonprofits, and houses of worship; and of the American people. To aid those efforts, agencies must continue to remove barriers to the greatest engine of economic prosperity the world has ever known: the innovation, initiative, and drive of the American people.”
On the state level, Gov. Ralph Northam deregulated the medical industry when the commonwealth started seeing COVID-19 outbreaks by expanding access to health care and extending tax filing deadlines. Some liquor regulations for restaurants also have been loosened.
A significant portion of Virginia’s economy was forced to shut down or limit its operations to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Most of Virginia has begun a limited phase one of reopening in which retail shops can operate at 50 percent capacity and restaurants can provide outside seating at 50 percent capacity. Northern Virginia, Richmond and Accomack County have not yet entered phase one.
“The (Trump) order gives new and aggressive urgency to previous efforts to deregulate agency rules hindering economic growth, and requires agencies to be fair, transparent and prompt in dealing with individuals and businesses that have attempted to comply with current statutory and regulatory standards,” Chris Braunlich, president of the free-market Thomas Jefferson Institute, told The Center Square.
“That’s a good thing,” he said. “The worst thing for entrepreneurs and businesses is uncertainty, which makes them fearful of missteps and fearful of moving forward in recovery. This executive order helps to remove some of that uncertainty for businesses and encourages them to unleash the forces that will restore businesses, revive customers and rehire employees.”
Robert Melvin, the director of government affairs at the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association, told The Center Square that, in many cases, deregulation will help businesses recover from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19. He said deregulation should be permanent. If they’re not needed for health and safety, “then what is the purpose of them?” he asked.
Although deregulation will help, he said it’s also important to provide relief to businesses in the form of grants, especially in the regions where the government has prolonged the shutdown.
Nicole Riley, the Virginia director for the National Federation of Independent Business, told The Center Square she also thinks deregulation will help businesses, especially small businesses. She said some regulations increase the cost of doing business and harm the economy.
Riley also said if the deregulation produces good results, the government should consider keeping the deregulation permanent. She said any time the government gives more flexibility to businesses, it will help with a recovery.