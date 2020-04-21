(The Center Square) – The Virginia House and Senate will reconvene Wednesday to consider amendments to several bills proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam, including amendments to cut proposed spending increases in the biennial budget.
The governor’s amendments to the budget would slash nearly $2.3 billion from proposed spending increases to offset the expected budget shortfalls caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 response. Northam's amendments would freeze or eliminate about $874.6 million for fiscal year 2021 and $1.4 billion for fiscal year 2022.
Amendments would delay funds to increase the number of school counselors and would replace funds for maintenance reserve capital projects with bond authorization. Several language amendments would grant government bodies and higher education institutions more flexibility temporarily.
Northam also proposed a COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses, unemployed Virginians, those who can’t pay their rent or mortgages, and the homeless. It would be funded by a tax on electric skill gaming, which he expects to generate $150 million annually.
"The economic effects of COVID-19 will not be clear for some time," Northam wrote in his recommendation. "While it is too soon to obtain an accurate reforecast of revenues, we will need to do it once the economic fog has lifted, so that we can then identify a path to return to the progressive investments we have made together. Until that can happen, I do not want to eliminate specific appropriations without first knowing the overall level of spending reductions that is required."
There are 144 total proposed amendments to the budget.
Northam proposed and amendment to legislation that permits casinos in five cities: Richmond, Danville, Norfolk, Bristol and Portsmouth. His amendment would divert a bulk of the revenue away from the general fund and into public school construction, renovations or upgrades.
The General Assembly also will consider an amendment to delay the start of a minimum wage increase to ease the burden on businesses trying to recover from COVID-19. Under Northam’s amendment, the minimum wage would increase from $7.75 per hour to $9.50 per hour by May 1, 2021, rather than Jan. 1. It then would increase to $11 per hour on Jan. 1, 2022, and $12 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023.
Northam also has proposed amendments to delay the effective date for public-sector collective bargaining and to delay the diesel fuel tax increase by one year.
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, both chambers will enforce social distancing during the session. The House will meet outside the Capitol, and the Senate will meet in the Dewey Gottwald Center of the Science Museum of Virginia in Richmond.
House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, has announced the House will consider legislation that would permit remote voting during the pandemic.