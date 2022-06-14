(The Center Square) – Military veterans who are looking to transition into the workforce will have a new opportunity through a recently announced public-private partnership between Boeing, Virginia Tech and the Virginia Veterans and commonwealth of Virginia.
The Boeing Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families, which will be at Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus in Alexandria, will provide veterans with advance employment opportunities and career resources to help them transition out of military service and into civilian life, according to a news release from the company.
“Boeing has a long, proud history of supporting veterans and their families during and after their service,” Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said in a statement.
“We’re also a leading employer of service members, with veterans representing more than 15% of our workforce,” Calhoun added. “So we’re honored to join Virginia and Virginia Tech to build on Boeing’s commitment to veterans with this Center for Veteran Transition & Military Families. This initiative will unlock new career opportunities for veterans and their families and help develop leading technical talent while affirming our continued investment in Northern Virginia.”
Boeing invested $50 million into the Innovation Campus last year. The company will use a portion of that investment to establish the veterans’ center, but did not specify the exact amount that would be used.
In a news release, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office stated the partnership will help develop talent and increase the commonwealth’s labor force. The center will work with the Commonwealth’s Veterans and Defense Affairs Secretariat and will establish a digital hub to connect veterans and their families with services and benefits offered in the state.
“Boeing’s recent announcement to move its headquarters to Virginia and reaffirm its commitment to building the next generation of tech talent is a timely development for the Commonwealth, and is made more exciting by their extensive partnership with Virginia Tech,” the governor said. “The relocation of a world-class company like Boeing to Virginia is testament to the wealth of talent and human capital in our state. Their pledge to create the Boeing Center for Veteran Transition and Military Families ensures that the Commonwealth and its businesses continue to invest in diverse career pathways for veterans and students alike, all the while helping businesses thrive.”
As part of the existing Boeing-Virginia Tech partnership, the company is also providing student scholarships and funding K-12 STEM pathway programs.