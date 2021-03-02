(The Center Square) – Legislation that would put additional restrictions for locations at which a person can carry firearms passed both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly and will head to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for his signature.
Two bills would prohibit carrying firearms within Capitol Square and within the surrounding areas of Capitol Square. Another bill would allow local school boards to deem property it owns and leases as gun free zones if board members meet there regularly.
Violations of these laws would carry a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable up to 12 months in jail and/ or up to a $2,500 fine. All three bills received substantial support from Democrats and opposition from Republicans.
Gun rights supporters had routinely held nonviolent demonstrations on the state Capitol grounds for years, in which protesters would conceal and open carry firearms. In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that no guns be taken onto the Capitol grounds, which led armed protesters to gather on the streets and sidewalks with their firearms and only unarmed protesters were able to enter the grounds.
The annual rally is organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and has been attended by Republican lawmakers.