Pro Gun Rally Virignia

Stephen Willeford, who disrupted a mass murder in his small town's First Baptist Church in Texas, speaks to the crowd of pro-gun demonstrators at the Virginia State Capitol on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Richmond, Va.

 Steve Helber / AP

(The Center Square) – Legislation that would put additional restrictions for locations at which a person can carry firearms passed both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly and will head to Gov. Ralph Northam’s desk for his signature.

Two bills would prohibit carrying firearms within Capitol Square and within the surrounding areas of Capitol Square. Another bill would allow local school boards to deem property it owns and leases as gun free zones if board members meet there regularly.

Violations of these laws would carry a Class 1 misdemeanor, which is punishable up to 12 months in jail and/ or up to a $2,500 fine. All three bills received substantial support from Democrats and opposition from Republicans.

Gun rights supporters had routinely held nonviolent demonstrations on the state Capitol grounds for years, in which protesters would conceal and open carry firearms. In 2020, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered that no guns be taken onto the Capitol grounds, which led armed protesters to gather on the streets and sidewalks with their firearms and only unarmed protesters were able to enter the grounds. 

The annual rally is organized by the Virginia Citizens Defense League and has been attended by Republican lawmakers. 

Tags

Staff Reporter

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and West Virginia for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.