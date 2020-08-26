(The Center Square) – Bills that would have provided a religious exemption for vaccine mandates failed to advance through a House committee.
Under Virginia law, the health commissioner can impose mandatory vaccines on citizens during an epidemic with the only exception being a health risk determined by a certified letter from a physician. Although the Northam administration has no official stance on a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, Commissioner Norman Oliver has said he intends to impose a mandate.
House Bill 5070 and House Bill 5016 would have allowed individuals to exempt themselves based on religious grounds. Virginia Freedom Keepers, a non-profit opposed to mandatory vaccinations, launched a petition effort to oppose mandatory vaccinations in violation of one’s religious beliefs, which has received more than 6,000 signatures.