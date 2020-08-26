FILE – COVID-19 vaccine trials
Ted S. Warren / AP

(The Center Square) – Bills that would have provided a religious exemption for vaccine mandates failed to advance through a House committee.

Under Virginia law, the health commissioner can impose mandatory vaccines on citizens during an epidemic with the only exception being a health risk determined by a certified letter from a physician. Although the Northam administration has no official stance on a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available, Commissioner Norman Oliver has said he intends to impose a mandate.

House Bill 5070 and House Bill 5016 would have allowed individuals to exempt themselves based on religious grounds. Virginia Freedom Keepers, a non-profit opposed to mandatory vaccinations, launched a petition effort to oppose mandatory vaccinations in violation of one’s religious beliefs, which has received more than 6,000 signatures.

Staff Reporter

Tyler Arnold reports on Virginia and West Virginia for The Center Square. He previously worked for the Cause of Action Institute and has been published in Business Insider, USA TODAY College, National Review Online and the Washington Free Beacon.