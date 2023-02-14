(The Center Square) – While several headline issues are likely a stalemate for Virginia lawmakers this session, the politically-divided General Assembly could come together on an issue that has received bipartisan support thus far – codifying prohibitions on the use of solitary confinement in Virginia prisons.
Two bills moving through the General Assembly concerning the use of solitary confinement in Virginia prisons – one introduced in the House, one in the Senate – have garnered bipartisan support this session.
While differences exist between the bills, both measures would codify into law prohibitions on the use of “restorative housing" or isolated confinement with exceptions for specific circumstances. Such circumstances include if the inmate needs to go into confinement due to an “imminent threat” of physical harm to the incarcerated person or others. Both bills also state that an inmate in solitary confinement should receive at least four hours of out-of-cell time per day.
Both the Senate and House bills have taken different forms as they have moved through opposite chambers in recent days – a sign that the measures will likely need to go to a conference committee to resolve differences.
A key difference between the two bills comes down to limits on how many days inmates can be kept in solitary confinement. Specifically, one measure includes a limit and the other does not.
House Bill 2487 was amended in the Senate to specify an incarcerated person cannot be placed in solitary confinement for more than 15 consecutive days over a 60-day period and dictates that the Virginia Department of Corrections draft an action plan to transition the inmate out of solitary confinement at the earliest opportunity.
Additionally, the bill would prohibit the use of solitary confinement unless certain circumstances are present, including when it's deemed necessary for medical treatment; if there is a threat of harm to the incarcerated person or another inmate; or when an inmate makes an informed voluntary request to be placed in confinement for their protection.
The bill comes after the Virginia Department of Corrections faced lawsuits filed on behalf of inmates based on the use of “restorative housing” for prolonged periods of time in state prisons. While the department has banned the use of solitary confinement, it still uses “restorative” confinement in instances when an inmate needs to be separated from others.
One lawsuit filed by Tyquine Lee – a prisoner whose lawsuit says he was held in solitary confinement for over 600 days – resulted in a $150,000 settlement with the state.
Lawmakers in the Senate voted 24-16 Tuesday to advance the substitute version of HB2487.
Speaking in support of the bill on the Senate floor, Sen. Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, alluded to evidence showing the use of solitary confinement for more than 15 days is associated with a decline in the mental health of inmates. The Nelson Mandela Rules, which were adopted by the United Nations, asserts that prolonged solitary confinement for more than 15 days equates to torture.
“This bill now prevents anybody from being held in solitary confinement – an antiquated 18th century notion – for more than 15 days,” Morrissey said. “There's slightly more than enough empirical evidence to show that the mental health of an individual deteriorates when they were held in solitary confinement for greater than that period.”
Morrissey authored the Senate version of the bill, SB887, which was once identical to the latest House version of the bill and included a 15-day limit. However, a substitute version of the bill introduced in a House of Delegates committee last week scrapped the 15-day limit provision and allows an inmate to be put in solitary confinement if their behavior “threatens the orderly operation of the facility.”
The substitute version of SB887 was passed by a House committee last week and will be heard next on the floor of the House.
Criminal justice reform advocates have raised concerns that this version of the bill does not include a 15-day limit on solitary confinement. Without the 15-day limit, advocates argue the bill will not change the Correction Department's existing procedures and fear it will result in inmates being held in solitary confinement for prolonged periods of time.
Natasha White, a solitary confinement survivor and director of community engagement at Interfaith Action for Human Rights, told The Center Square that she sees this version of the bill as “watered down” without the 15-day limit.
“If we are dealing with humanity, then the first thing we need to do is treat people humanely and really support a bill that really creates a humane environment for all involved,” White said.
If the two bills continue to advance in the General Assembly, it’s looking likely they will go to a conference committee to resolve differences before they are passed on to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. The 15-day limit would be one of those differences.
Youngkin’s spokeswoman, Macaulay Porter, did not directly answer whether the governor intends to sign the bill if it gets to his desk. In a statement, Porter said “the governor will review the final text of the legislation when it comes to his desk.”