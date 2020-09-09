(The Center Square) – Two bills designed to make the Virginia Parole Board more accountable and transparent passed the state Senate with bipartisan support in response to a state report that said the board consistently broke the law and ignored procedure.
Republicans made parole board reform a priority for the ongoing legislative special session after a report from the Office of the State Inspector General accused the board of blocking information so it could more easily release prisoners, including convicted murderers.
The report said the board tried to block unfavorable testimony about the prisoners, including testimony from victims and the families of victims. The board has denied the accusations.
Legislation that would require the board to produce monthly reports that demonstrate it has been following notification laws passed the Senate unanimously Wednesday, 39-0.
The report required by Senate Bill 5050 would need to include information that shows the board properly notified victims and victims' families and provided them the opportunity to testify about whether a prisoner should be released.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, also would require that when notification is sent to the victims and victims' families, it also be sent to the commonwealth’s attorney.
Under current law, the board’s decision to release someone on parole is public record, but the individual votes from board members are not accessible to the public. Senate Bill 5012 would make that information subject to the Virginia Freedom of Information Act.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke, received bipartisan support, but some opposition from Democrats. It passed Wednesday on a 29-10 vote.
Both bills will be sent to the House for consideration. The House already considered legislation similar to Suetterlein’s bill, but it died in committee.