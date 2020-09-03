(The Center Square) – A bill that would limit the use and purchase of military surplus weapons by police departments and another that would establish automatic expungement of records for certain convictions advanced Thursday through a Virginia House committee.
House Bill 5049 would establish heavier regulations for police using military weapons, such as weaponized unmanned aerial vehicles, military rifles, grenades and certain armored vehicles. The biggest change from current law is a department would not be able to purchase such weapons from federal military surplus programs unless given a waiver from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.
“We’ve worked with the police chiefs and others in order to ensure that this bill provides for ensuring that police have access to equipment they need while certain military equipment not appropriate for policing (have strict limitations),” the bill’s sponsor, Del. Dan Helmer, D-Fairfax Station told House Appropriations Committee members.
Additional regulations include stricter standards for how the items are to be used if police have them. For example, tear gas and rubber bullets could be used on crowds only if it is an unlawful assembly, and police would be required to provide the crowd with a clear warning before their use and give people time to leave.
Helmer said this restriction would prevent law-abiding citizens from getting tear gassed or hit with rubber bullets.
A number of groups representing police officers spoke against the bill, voicing concern the regulations for purchasing the military surplus items would make it difficult for them to get good prices on items they need.
The regulations would not apply to the National Guard or Virginia Defense Force.
The bill advanced through the Appropriations Committee, 13-9.
House Bill 5146, sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, would establish automatic expungement of records for certain nonviolent crimes. The bill would not destroy all records, but it seals records of certain misdemeanors and felonies.
The legislation, which passed the committee, 13-9, would cost the state about $20.5 million to implement the changes.